Business

CBI books Yes Bank founder, wife and others in fresh case

Rana Kapoor

Rana Kapoor  

The case relates to Amrita Shergill bungalow deal and alleged bribe for relaxation in realisation of loans worth over ₹1,500 crore to Thapar’s companies, according to officials.

The CBI has booked Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu and Avantha Realty promoter Gautam Thapar in a fresh case, officials said on Friday.

Also Read
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor being taken to court for a hearing in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Yes Bank: prime properties in Delhi, Mumbai under ED scanner

 

The case relates to the Amrita Shergill bungalow deal and alleged bribe for relaxation in realisation of loans worth over ₹1,500 crore to Thapar’s companies, according to officials.

The probe agency is carrying out searches in Delhi and Mumbai at multiple locations, including the office and residences of Kapoor, his wife Bindu, office of Bliss Abode linked to Bindu, Thapar and his companies, and the India Bulls Housing Finance Limited, the officials added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2020 7:02:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/cbi-books-yes-bank-founder-wife-and-others-in-fresh-case/article31061443.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY