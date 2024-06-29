ADVERTISEMENT

CBDT chief appointed 

Published - June 29, 2024 09:17 pm IST - Ahmedabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre on Saturday appointed Ravi Agrawal as the new chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the top policy-making body of the Income Tax Department. 

As per the notification issued by the Personnel Ministry, Mr. Agrawal, a 1988 batch Income tax cadre Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, has been appointed as the Chairman from July 1 till his superannuation on September 30 and subsequently on contract basis till June 30, 2025. 

Effectively, he will remain the chairman of the body for one year. He succeeded Nitin Gupta; whose extended tenure is ending on Sunday.

