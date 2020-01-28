CavinKare ropes in film stars to push Indica brand

City-based FMCG major CavinKare is planning to make a foray into non-south markets with its Indica herbal hair colour products, said a top official.

“Currently, we are a formidable player in the south in the Indica hair colour segment. We are planning to enter non-south markets and that’s why we have roped in Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Ileana D’Cruz as brand ambassadors,” said Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, director and chief executive officer, personal care and alliances, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.

The company has entered into a three-year contract with the stars who will be supporting the Indica brand across all the four formats such as shampoo, hair colour, creme hair colour, 10-minute powder hair colour and beard and moustache colour. The last product is yet to be launched.

According to him, Indica has a very good presence in the South and CavinKare was planning to accelerate its growth further to have a national presence.

“To aggressively push our products in the non-south markets, these two new brand ambassadors have been roped in. They have a very good presence and we are trying to encash on it,” he said.