CavinKare launches hand sanitisers in ₹1 sachets

Diversified FMCG major CavinKare Pvt. Ltd. has introduced hand sanitisers in sachets across three brands — Chik, Nyle and Raaga.

“This is not merely a product launch, but a service that we are launching for the safety of every citizen across urban and rural areas of our country.” said C.K. Ranganathan, chairman and managing director, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.

“While it generally takes six to 18 months for developing a new product, it is because of our R&D team, who had already researched about sanitisers and kept the formulation ready, we were able to make this quality sanitiser available in the market in just two weeks’ time from its initiation,” he added.

To make it affordable like its shampoo products, the hand sanitiser is made available from ₹1 for 2 ML pack across FMCG kirana stores and in different SKUs (stock keeping units) such as 10 ML, 50 ML, 90 ML, 400 ML, 800 ML and 5 litre pack. While the 5 litre pack has already been introduced nationwide, the other SKUs will be launched soon.

“Considering most people don’t have access to quality hand sanitisers during this time, it is our responsibility to make the essential product accessible and affordable to every individual with utmost quality. The concept of launching the sanitiser in a sachet as well and making them available in a typical FMCG kirana outlet is an ideal step to ensure the safety of the masses at this crucial time,” he said.