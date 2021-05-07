Cathay Pacific Cargo to augment capacity to supply essentials to India

MUMBAI

07 May 2021 23:42 IST

Cathay Pacific Cargo, which has supplied more than 100 tonnes of humanitarian and medical supplies to India to date, is planning to deploy additional capacity to transport more human aid shipment from the Americas and mainland China.

Although passenger flights have been suspended between Hong Kong and India, in the past few weeks Cathay Pacific Cargo has been operating freighters and cargo-only passenger flights, delivering the supplies to some of India’s major centres, it added.

These include shipments of oxygen generators, oxygen concentrators and ventilators to Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

In addition, the operator said there has been a sharp increase in volumes for shipments of oxygen, surgical masks, sanitiser, personal protective equipment, pharmaceuticals and vaccines over the past few weeks.

“We are pained to see the current impact of the pandemic in the country and understand the criticality of shipping essential medical supplies” said Mark Sutch, Regional General Manager -South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Cathay Pacific Airways.

“With an expansive global network, freighter operations as well as our ability to deploy adhoc cargo-only-passenger flights, we have been able to transport essential medical equipment to the Indian communities,” he said.

“Recently, we have also seen a sharp increase in demand from Americas and the Chinese mainland for space for humanitarian aid shipments to India and we are working closely with the Indian authorities to deploy additional capacity to accommodate these essential shipments,” he added.