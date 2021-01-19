Cathay Pacific Cargo extends SFCB service to India

MUMBAI

19 January 2021 21:39 IST

Cathay Pacific Cargo, has announced the introduction of ‘Skid Fire Containment Bag’ (SFCB), a cargo solution, to ensure safe and convenient transportation of lithium-ion batteries with an large loadable weight capacity.

This solution targeted at e-vehicle manufacturers and assemblers has been developed to fulfil the growing global demand for lithium-ion batteries.

Currently, SFCB service has been rolled out to three airports of Cathay Pacific in India — Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, and is also available in other airports across the network, namely — Hong Kong, Shanghai, Xiamen, Chongqing, Chengdu, Kansai, London, Taipei, Penang, Dhaka and will be progressively rolled out across Cathay Pacific and Air Hong Kong network in months to come.

“One of the key advantages of SFCB is that it is over five times larger and can exclusively be used for Skid-size shipments like larger-sized batteries used in e-vehicles,” the cargo career said.

“The Skid FCB is designed to transport hazardous cargo and is constructed of innovative fire-retardant material that can contain the fire within the bag, in case of the battery combusting. The bag limits the supply of oxygen, while letting the smoke escape triggering the smoke detectors on board, thus also safeguarding other shipments on board,” it added.

Cathay Pacific regional head cargo, South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Rajesh Menon said “To support the movements of lithium battery shipments, we have introduced SFCB. This innovative solution is also aimed to cater to the growing technology and automobile industries in India with the requirement of bigger battery sizes.”