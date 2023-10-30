Catch masterminds behind smuggling rackets: FM

October 30, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday called for greater inter-governmental co-operation to crack down on global smuggling networks with a focus on capturing the masterminds behind them as a strong deterrent.

Speaking at the first global conference on cooperation in enforcement matters initiated under India’s G20 presidency and attended by the top brass of the World Customs Organisation (WCO), the Minister said collective effort was needed to tackle illegal trade which was now using technology and skilled manpower to proliferate.

“The nature of smuggled goods has not changed for 50-60 years… precious metals, forest reserves or marine life, narcotics, antiques. There are no newer areas where authorities are baffled. By now, we should be fairly informed about who is behind it. So, I place a lot of emphasis on inter-governmental cooperation, along with the WCO, so that we crack the masterminds behind it with the help of local authorities,” she said, noting that just catching the small fish in these rackets won’t have a deterrent effect.

Enforcement agencies who can now tap technology should engage in intelligence and information sharing that is actionable, she suggested. “A lot of times, when agencies share information with each other, it is not actionable, or they are camouflaged or in such a way that you cannot infer the actionable point,” Ms. Sitharaman pointed out.

WCO Secretary General Kunio Mikuriya also stressed the importance of knowledge sharing amongst Customs agencies of all countries. Later in the day, Ms. Sitharaman also chaired a meeting of India’s Economic Intelligence Council to discuss issues related to economic crimes, narcotics and virtual assets and urged agencies to “initiate systemic changes to further improve coordination and information exchange”.

“Smugglers have become increasingly sophisticated, exploiting the intricacies of global supply chains and utilising technology to evade detection. The rise of e-commerce and the use of crypto assets for cross-border transactions have added a layer of complexity, requiring a heightened focus on enforcement, regulation, and international cooperation,” said Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

Mr. Agarwal said cross border crimes such as smuggling of contrabands, restricted and prohibited goods, drug trafficking and environmental and wildlife-related crimes, often have possible linkages with money laundering and national security. “We understand that the export-import frauds threaten the global supply chain and are inimical to economic and national security,” he added.