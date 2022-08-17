Castler to offer digital escrow services to Yes Bank customers

Special Correspondent Mumbai
August 17, 2022 21:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Castler, a digital escrow platform, said it has tied up with Yes Bank to offer digital escrow services to the bank’s customers.

The firm is a global digital escrow platform for individuals and enterprises, offering domestic and cross-border escrow solutions. 

Ajay Rajan, country head, Transaction Banking Group, Yes Bank , said, “Prevalent business requirements and related digitisation needs have accentuated the demand for digital escrow services, and we are certain that our customers will find this newly-launched service using Castler’s digital escrow services platform of great significance in ensuring timely and trustworthy monetary transactions.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Escrow banking is generally quite complex and Castler with its unique digital offering has demonstrated that technology and innovation can provide solutions to even the most complex requirements. Through this partnership, we both are in pole position to dominate the Enterprise Escrow Banking space and digitally democratise the product for easy adoption amongst its varied customer base,” he said.

Vineet Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, Castler said, “Our partnership with Yes Bank will further expand the trust ecosystem that we have been building over the last 15 months. Their dominance in developing digital-first strategies for SMEs, MSMEs, fintechs and start-ups will help us serve a larger audience of customers.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app