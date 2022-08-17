Castler to offer digital escrow services to Yes Bank customers

Castler, a digital escrow platform, said it has tied up with Yes Bank to offer digital escrow services to the bank’s customers.

The firm is a global digital escrow platform for individuals and enterprises, offering domestic and cross-border escrow solutions.

Ajay Rajan, country head, Transaction Banking Group, Yes Bank , said, “Prevalent business requirements and related digitisation needs have accentuated the demand for digital escrow services, and we are certain that our customers will find this newly-launched service using Castler’s digital escrow services platform of great significance in ensuring timely and trustworthy monetary transactions.”

“Escrow banking is generally quite complex and Castler with its unique digital offering has demonstrated that technology and innovation can provide solutions to even the most complex requirements. Through this partnership, we both are in pole position to dominate the Enterprise Escrow Banking space and digitally democratise the product for easy adoption amongst its varied customer base,” he said.

Vineet Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, Castler said, “Our partnership with Yes Bank will further expand the trust ecosystem that we have been building over the last 15 months. Their dominance in developing digital-first strategies for SMEs, MSMEs, fintechs and start-ups will help us serve a larger audience of customers.”