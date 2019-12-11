Cashless hospitalisation in 90 seconds thanks to AI: ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard, one of the country‘s leading private players in general insurance, has recently introduced AI- based approval for cashless treatment.

The AI algorithms help in determining the admissibility and also in the adjudication of a claim. Behind the scenes, intelligent character recognition and optical character recognition helps in extracting data from documents that come from the hospital, claimed the company.

As per Girish Nayak, chief-customer service, operations and technology, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the deployment of AI has been helping insurance providers cut a significant amount of time lost earlier in third party administrators (TPAs) going back and forth to decide on patients’ eligibility for cashless treatment.

AI cuts all the back and forth interactions between healthcare providers, TPAs and family members of patients before cashless hospitalisation of a patient is decided. This traditional practice takes from a whole day to several days.

“We are already able to process some 45% of corporate health claims using AI. In short time, of introduction of this technology, we could achieve this kind of growth and this has resulted in dramatic enhancement in customer satisfaction,’’ Mr. Nayak said.

ICICI Lombard has also built models for detecting fraud in the health segment. Commenting on the use of AI and ML (maching learning) in identifying frauds, Mr. Nayak further said, earlier, the insurance provider would flag claims that needed further scrutiny.

“The cloud-based AI algorithms take quick decisions on whether to accept the policy proposal or recommend it for further verification. The algorithm consists of deep learning computer vision that has been deployed on the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)-enabled virtual servers on the cloud platform. This has resulted in 24/7 and instantaneous service for renewal of break-in motor policies,’’ he added.