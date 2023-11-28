Cash, digital payments use to rise in emerging country like India: RBI officials

November 28, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

Given the perceived substitutability between cash and digital payments, the simultaneous growth in both may appear paradoxical. But the empirical analysis of the long-run currency demand function reveals the statistically significant impact of income and precautionary variables on cash demand, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials wrote in a paper released on Tuesday.

“Digital payments exhibit an inverse and statistically significant association with currency use, although this substitution effect is overshadowed by the dominant income effect. This suggests that the heightened intensity of transactions provides opportunities for both cash and digital payments to rise in an emerging economy like India,” the officials noted in ‘Cash versus Digital Payment Transactions in India: Decoding the Currency Demand Paradox’, which formed a part of the latest RBI Occasional Papers series.

To give a perspective, digital retail payments, led by the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), grew at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51% in volume and 27% in value terms, respectively, between 2016-17 and 2022-23, the officials noted. And despite the surge in digital payments, the growth in currency in circulation (CiC) continued, with the CiC-to-GDP ratio peaking at 14.4% in 2020-21, they added.

Owing to the perceived substitutability between digital payments and cash, the simultaneous growth in both would seem counterintuitive, giving rise to a ‘currency demand’ paradox.

The rapid growth momentum in digital payments, however, has the potential to moderate the positive income effect on currency demand over time, they emphasised.

Stating that in addition to being a medium of transaction, cash serves as a hedge against uncertain periods, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which are marked by an increased demand for cash driven by precautionary motives, they said empirical evidence indicates that precautionary variables increase currency demand.

“Overall, it is seen that digital payments are substituting the transactional demand for cash, but the store-of-value motive of holding cash remains intact,” the officials noted.

“Illustratively, this is evident from the Currency in Circulation (CiC) growth being primarily driven by the demand for large-denomination banknotes, which have witnessed an increase in their proportion of total CiC,” they said.

“There has also been a decline in the share of low denomination notes, partly due to the substitution of small-value payments through UPI and mobile wallets, as corroborated by their narrowing ticket sizes,” they added.

Reduced cash withdrawals from ATMs also pointed to lower transactional cash demand, they averred.

The officials wrote that despite the traction observed in digital payments, cash persists due to a strong inclination of the populace to transact and save in cash.

“Moreover, cash serves as the de facto foundation for all types of payments. It also plays a crucial role in facilitating transactions between the formal and informal sectors as well as with segments of the population that are financially excluded and lack digital awareness,” they pointed out.

Furthermore, the usage and adoption of digital payments remain concentrated in regions characterised by higher levels of development, they said.

To sustain the momentum towards digital payments initiated by the pandemic, concerted efforts were needed to ensure the cost-effectiveness of payment modes and relevant acceptance infrastructure from both the demand (consumers) and supply sides (merchants and intermediaries); ensure universal access to enablers, such as smartphones and Internet connectivity; bolster financial inclusion and literacy; and safeguard cybersecurity and customer protection, they suggested.

Emphasising that the success of digitalisation extends beyond mere cash substitution, they said it has broader implications for economic growth, development of financial markets, financial well-being of households, and effective governance.

“In sum, given the ongoing expansion of digital payments and the moderation in the growth of currency demand witnessed post-pandemic, the high cash usage observed during the pandemic may not translate into a permanent shift,” the officials said.