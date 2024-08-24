GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Carraro India files DRHP with SEBI for ₹1,812 crore OFS

Published - August 24, 2024 09:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Carraro India Ltd., a manufacturer of transmission systems for tractors and off-highway vehicles, and other agricultural and construction equipment, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to mobilise up to ₹1,811.65 crore through an offer for sale (OFS).

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) will be a complete OFS by Carraro International S.E. 

Established in 1997, Carraro India, a subsidiary of Carraro S.p.A, began its manufacturing journey with transmission systems in 1999 and axles in 2000.

The company started its operations using IP rights licensed from other entities within the Carraro Group and specialises in complex engineering products and solutions for original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. It serves as an independent tier 1 provider, concentrating on axles and transmission systems for agricultural tractors and construction vehicles.

The company’s revenue from operations increased by 4.44% from ₹1,695.12 crore in fiscal 2023 to ₹1,770.45 crore in fiscal 2024, primarily due to an increase in revenue from the sale of products; Profit after tax increased 29.44% from ₹46.80 crore in fiscal 2023 to ₹60.58 crore in fiscal 2024.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.