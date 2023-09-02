Carmaker Renault rolls out Urban Night Limited Edition

September 02, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Chennai

Renault India has rolled out Urban Night Limited Edition of its entire range that includes Kiger, Triber and Kwid coinciding with the upcoming festive season.

The bookings and retails commenced on Friday. As a limited-edition model, interested customers are encouraged to book early, the carmaker said in a statement.

The limited edition is built on the top variants of each model with incremental pricing of ₹14,999 for Triber and Kiger and ₹6,999 for Kwid.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Urban Night Edition will have limited production of 300 units for each model.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.