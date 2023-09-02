ADVERTISEMENT

Carmaker Renault rolls out Urban Night Limited Edition

September 02, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Chennai

The bookings and retails commenced on Friday

The Urban Night Edition will have limited production of 300 units for each model. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Renault India has rolled out Urban Night Limited Edition of its entire range that includes Kiger, Triber and Kwid coinciding with the upcoming festive season.  

The bookings and retails commenced on Friday. As a limited-edition model, interested customers are encouraged to book early, the carmaker said in a statement.

The limited edition is built on the top variants of each model with incremental pricing of ₹14,999 for Triber and Kiger and ₹6,999 for Kwid.

The Urban Night Edition will have limited production of 300 units for each model.

