Carl Zeiss to help 1,00,000 persons with nearsightedness in rural Karnataka

The German company inaugurated its maiden Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India in Bengaluru

Updated - November 12, 2024 11:39 am IST - Bengaluru

Mini Tejaswi
Karnataka’s Minister of IT-BT Priyank Kharge at the Global Capability Center of Carl Zeiss in Bengaluru on November 11, 2024.

Karnataka’s Minister of IT-BT Priyank Kharge at the Global Capability Center of Carl Zeiss in Bengaluru on November 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Carl Zeiss AG, a German manufacturer of optical systems, optical technology and optoelectronics, has partnered with Karnataka government to collaborate with startups to research and develop quality vision-care solutions, devices and therapies for over 1,00,000 myopia (nearsightedness) affected school-going children and adults in rural Karnataka.

“Zeiss India will collaborate with the Karnataka government to make quality vision-care more accessible across Karnataka’s rural and underserved regions,” said Priyank Kharge, Minister of Electronics, IT & BT (Information Technology and Biotechnology), Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

‘’In addition to a joint Research and Development (R&D) Programme, through the Aloka Vision Programme of Zeiss, this partnership will aim to provide affordable eye-care services to 100,000 individuals over the next three years,” the Minister said.

Addressing the media at the inaugural of Carl Zeiss’ maiden Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India in Bengaluru, Mr. Kharge said, “India now hosts over 4,000 Global Capability Centers (GCCs), with Karnataka alone accounting for 38% of these.”

“In addition to healthcare, the State has the potential to drive growth across diverse sectors, including agritech, aerospace, and technology. ‘I am excited to see the positive outcomes of public-private partnerships. I encourage more such alliances to drive impactful solutions,” he added.

Dhaval Radia, Chief Financial Officer, Carl Zeiss in India, said, “Zeiss’ GCC is a strategic hub that would tap into Bengaluru’s deep IT talent pool to drive technology solutions and further expand the company’s global R&D capabilities. The 43,000 sq. ft facility currently accommodates over 600 engineers with deep domain expertise in the field of vision care technologies.”

According to the last survey by National Family Health in 2021, 37% of Karnataka’s population was affected by some form of vision health issue.

Published - November 12, 2024 11:26 am IST

bengaluru / economy, business and finance

