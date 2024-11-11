Carl Zeiss AG sets up maiden GCC in India; to scale up people front to 5,000 by 2025

Carl Zeiss AG, a German manufacturer of optical systems, optical technology and optoelectronics, has opened its maiden Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India on Monday.

The GCC would support functions around cloud computing, cybersecurity and network operations, and would also develop software services for its medical technology subsidiary Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.

Carl Zeiss currently employs 2,500 people in India and the company plans to up its people front to 5,000 in the next three years. The company would also double the number of its highly skilled engineers by 2025 from 600 currently, said Dhaval Radia, Chief Financial Offer of the company.

According to him, most these new hires would be skill sets in applied research, medical technology, software services, corporate IT including cyber security, and IT and network maintenance, digital transformation, and also talent that is capable of building future technologies and systems for the entire Asia Pacific markets excluding China.

Mr Radia said the German firm ahs been steadily upping its stake in India in the last over 25 years. It currently has four manufacturing facilities in the country: three in Bengaluru, one in Delhi while a mega manufacturing plant that would have capabilities of all these existing facilities was coming at Devanahalli at an investment of ₹3000 crore, he added.

‘’We will be manufacturing a wide array of devices and products here including world class spectacles and lenses. The commercial production will commence in the next 8 months, ‘‘ he further said.

Mr. Radia further said Carl Zeiss in India is expected to post a revenue of ₹2,200 crore during the October-September 2025 fiscal, a 19% year-on-year growth, Mr. Radia further said calling India ‘‘a strategically important market’‘ for Carl Zeiss.ends