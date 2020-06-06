Business

Carborundum Universal Q4 net at ₹62 cr.

Abrasives manufacturer Carborundum Universal Ltd. on Saturday said it had clocked a standalone net profit of ₹62.41 crore for the January-March 2020.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹49.25 crore a year earlier.

For the full year ended March 31, 2020, the net profit of the company grew to ₹191.32 crore from ₹166.09 crore registered a year ago. Total income for the quarter was ₹387.40 crore against ₹467.69 crore registered a year earlier.

For the year ended March 31, 2020, standalone total income slipped to ₹1,698.52 crore from ₹1,809.14 crore. The board declared a final dividend of ₹2.75 a share for the year.

