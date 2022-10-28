Carborundum Universal Q2 net rises 14% to ₹72 cr. on improved sales

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 28, 2022 20:40 IST

Murugappa group firm Carborundum Universal Ltd.’s (CUMI) standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September rose 14% to ₹72 crore on improved sales volume.

During the quarter, income from operations rose 11% to ₹610 crore. Revenues from abrasives, ceramics and electro-minerals stood at ₹276 crore, ₹211 crore and ₹172 crore respectively, CUMI said in a regulatory filing.

On Friday, the board reappointed N. Ananthaseshan as MD for a two-year term commencing November 23, 2022 to December 2024.

During the first half, CUMI incurred a capex of ₹177 crore at a consolidated level. The debt equity ratio stood at 0.14. Borrowings (net of cash) were at ₹78 crore

The newly acquired subsidiaries Rhodius and Awuko had contributed to an additional sales of ₹128 crore to the topline of abrasive segment at a consolidated level, CUMI said.

