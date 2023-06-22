ADVERTISEMENT

Carborundum Universal appoints Sridharan Rangarajan as MD

June 22, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Carborundum Universal Ltd. (CUMI) has appointed Sridharan Rangarajan, Director – Finance and Strategy, as Managing Director with effect from August 3 for a period of five years.

Mr. Rangarajan succeeds N. Ananthaseshan, who will be retiring from service and stepping down as a Director on August 2, the Murugappa Group firm said in a regulatory filing.

Mr. Rangarajan joined CUMI in June 2011 as Chief Financial Officer. In January 2018, he took over as the President and Group CFO of the Murugappa Group. In April 2021, he was appointed Director – Finance & Strategy of CUMI.

Chairman M.M. Murugappan thanked Mr. Ananthaseshan for his stellar services to the company for more than 37 years and positioning it for the next phase of growth.

The appointment of Mr. Sridharan will ensure a smooth transition as CUMI gears up for further expansions in India and global operations, he said.

