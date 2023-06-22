HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Carborundum Universal appoints Sridharan Rangarajan as MD

June 22, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sridharan Rangarajan 

Sridharan Rangarajan 

Carborundum Universal Ltd. (CUMI) has appointed Sridharan Rangarajan, Director – Finance and Strategy, as Managing Director with effect from August 3 for a period of five years.

Mr. Rangarajan succeeds N. Ananthaseshan, who will be retiring from service and stepping down as a Director on August 2, the Murugappa Group firm said in a regulatory filing.

Mr. Rangarajan joined CUMI in June 2011 as Chief Financial Officer. In January 2018, he took over as the President and Group CFO of the Murugappa Group. In April 2021, he was appointed Director – Finance & Strategy of CUMI.

Chairman M.M. Murugappan thanked Mr. Ananthaseshan for his stellar services to the company for more than 37 years and positioning it for the next phase of growth.

The appointment of Mr. Sridharan will ensure a smooth transition as CUMI gears up for further expansions in India and global operations, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.