Capri Loan acquires 51% stake in car-selling platform CarLelo for ₹150 crore

May 25, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

MUMBAI

Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd. (CGHL), the holding company of Capri Global Capital Ltd., a non-banking financial company which operates under the brand name Capri Loans, said it has acquired a 51% stake in CarLelo, an online new-car selling platform for ₹150 crore.

Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director & Founder, Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd. said, “This investment is a testament to our commitment to driving growth of the online new car sales and financing market.”

“Through our partnership with CarLelo, we aim to cater to the ever-evolving needs and requirements of customers across the nation. Capri Loans recognises this investment as an opportunity to foster the expansion of the burgeoning online new car sales market,” he added.

