Capri Global unveils affordable-housing loans

13 April 2021 22:47 IST

Capri Global Capital Ltd., a non-banking financial company offering MSME and housing finance, said it had unveiled affordable housing loans with interest rates starting from 7.99% for both urban and rural customers. All salaried employees employed can avail of the loans. Women applicants will receive an additional 0.10% discount.

The loan amount can be utilised to buy new dwelling unit, construction on already hold land, renovation, upgradation.

Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, said, “We believe, if sufficiently incentivised, the affordable housing sector could benefit substantially from the sheer size of its target group.”

