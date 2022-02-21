Capri Global forays into gold loan business

Capri Global Capital Ltd. (CGCL), a non-deposit-taking and systemically important NBFC (NBFC-ND-SI), has announced plans to enter the gold loan business. The company will start this business in the first half of the financial year 2022-23 and aims to build a gold loan book size of ₹8,000 crore. It also plans to expand its network with 1,500 branch locations over the next five years. Rajesh Sharma, MD, Capri Global Capital Ltd. said, “This is in line with our long-term expansion strategy. We see immense scope in the gold loan market as financial distress due to the pandemic has increased demand for credit across low-to-medium income households.” “Due to the emotional value associated with gold, people pledge their gold as collateral and secure a short-term loan rather than selling it. The trend is very evident in the rural and semi-urban geographies of the country. CGCL with increased rural presence is well poised to serve customers and further financial inclusion within the communities,” he said. The company has appointed Ravish Gupta to head the business vertical.