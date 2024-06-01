GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Capital Small Finance Bank, ICICI Lombard in corporate agency alliance

Updated - June 01, 2024 10:44 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 10:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Capital Small Finance Bank has announced a Bancassurance Corporate Agency tie-up with ICICI Lombard to enhance its product offerings and provide a diversified range of general insurance products to its customers.

Through this collaboration, Capital Small Finance Bank will leverage its extensive network and customer base to distribute ICICI Lombard’s comprehensive suite of general insurance products, including health, motor, home, travel, and rural insurance. 

 Anand Singhi, Chief- Retail and Government, ICICI Lombard, said, “Our alliance with Capital Small Finance Bank is a strategic move to further expand our reach especially with the Bank being deeply entrenched in Northern India.”

“This partnership will empower the Bank’s customers to be adequately risk covered and access our wide suite of innovative and tech-driven insurance solutions,” he said. 

 Sarvjit Singh Samra, MD & CEO, Capital Small Finance Bank said, “This tie-up aligns with our commitment to offering comprehensive financial solutions tailored to the evolving needs of our clients.”

Through this partnership, we aim to enhance accessibility to quality insurance products while reinforcing our position as a trusted financial partner in empowering businesses and individuals alike. This tie-up is a further step to become the primary banker for our middle-income group (MIG) customers, driving both business expansion and revenue growth,” he added.

