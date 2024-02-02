Capital Small Finance Bank fixes IPO price band at ₹445-468

February 02, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MUMBAI

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd. has announced to open the initial public offering (IPO) of its equity shares at face value of ₹10 on February 7 in the price band of ₹445-468 per share.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 32 shares and in multiples of 32 shares thereafter. The IPO will close on February 9.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue aggregating to ₹450 crore and an offer of sale of up to 1,561,329 shares by the selling shareholders.

The bank proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting its Tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements.

