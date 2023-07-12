CapFort Ventures announces ₹200 crore India-focused tech fund

July 12, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MUMBAI

CapFort Ventures, a micro VC fund, has announced a ₹200 crore India-focused tech fund with an aim to support the growth of the Indian tech ecosystem. It said it would invest in over 40 start-ups in the next two years.

Abhimanyu Bisht, General Partner, CapFort Ventures, said, “The introduction of our ₹200 crore India-focused tech fund is a strategic milestone for CapFort Ventures.”

“Our objective is to provide not only financial support but also invaluable guidance and mentorship to help entrepreneurs turn their vision into reality. We are confident in our ability to identify ground-breaking tech startups and guide them towards sustainable growth,” he said.

Kavit Sutariya, General Partner, CapFort Ventures, said, “As the third-largest startup economy, India has demonstrated the potential to be a superpower in innovation and profitability. By investing in high-potential technology startups, we aim to help disruptive entrepreneurs push the envelope of technological innovation which drives India’s next decade of growth.”

With a focus on pre-Series A stage companies, the fund will invest in companies with valuations within ₹100 crore. The first close of the fund is expected to take place by the end of the year.

