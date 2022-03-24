Capco to hire more than 500 tech consulting, data, digital specialists in India

The company had recruited a similar number of people in 2021

Capco, a London-based management and technology consultancy, on Thursday said it was looking to fill more than 500 roles in the coming months in a broad range of specialist areas across consulting, data, digital and technology in India.

These jobs would be based in Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, and Chennai, Capco said in a release. Hiri Kowshika, Managing Partner and Head of Capco India, said, “This current initiative to expand our pool of talent and expertise is the latest phase in our ongoing and significant investment in India, which already saw us recruit 500 new colleagues in 2021.”

Capco India was a critical part of Capco’s global businesses as the company facilitated a bridge between businesses and technology organisations to support clients’ strategies around technology-driven digital transformation, business process change, new ways of working, and also supporting the ongoing reshaping and recalibration of the financial services industry, he added.