Canon eyes accelerated business growth in India 

Japanese multinational corporation Canon Inc. on Thursday announced its strategy to strengthen core business segments of imaging, printing, surveillance, along with growing presence in the Semiconductor, Flat Panel Display business and medical equipment industry in India to make the country one of its important growth engines.

As per the strategy, India would contribute 30% revenue to Asia business (without Japan) by 2035. Considering the importance of India as a fastest growing economy in the world, the top global leadership of the company held Canan’s strategy meet in Mumbai where key announcements were made.

These include penetrating into tier 2 and tier 3 cities with imaging, printing and surveillance products, developing value for money India specific products, offering a wide range of Semiconductor Lithography Equipment and Flat Panel Display Lithography Equipment backed by superior customer service and talent development in India.

Canon is looking to cater to the ‘Make-in-India’ policy for the Semiconductor and FPD industry in Gujarat and Assam in terms of equipment support.

For the healthcare segment, the company has announced to offer its comprehensive portfolio of advanced medical products and solutions from diagnostic imaging systems and healthcare IT solutions through its newly set up subsidiary in India.

“As Canon continues to etch its global legacy across diverse domains, we recognise that India stands at the heart of our strategic ambitions,” Howard Ozawa, Executive Vice President of Canon Inc., Chief Representative of Canon Asia Group, Chairman & CEO of Canon Marketing Asia, said while addressing journalists.

“India’s dynamic economy, vibrant culture, and tech-savvy population make it a critical market for Canon. And our existing segments [managed by Canon India] be it cameras, printers, or office solutions have thrived here, driven by the trust and loyalty of Indian consumers,” he said.

“India remains a beacon of opportunity for us and recognising the immense potential that the market holds, we are aiming to strengthen the semiconductor and medical business here,” he added. “We hold an optimistic vision for Canon India to emerge as the leading company in the region by 2035, thereby propelling Canon Asia to secure its position as the top sales region globally,” he further said.

Having established a strong footprint in the digital imaging industry the company is planning to expand this business by broadening the conventional camera industry to include comprehensive offerings like video management and video analytics.

In the printing business, Canon aims to become the global leader in office and home printing by aligning with modern remote working lifestyles and leading digital transformation in the office, through its modern solutions. It also aims to strengthen its positioning as the one-stop surveillance solution provider.

