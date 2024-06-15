Candy Toy to open factory in the UAE

Indore-based Candy Toy Corporate, which has two brands SM Toys and Hoppins, will commission a plant in Jebel Ali, Dubai, by the end of this month.

Its Director Gaurav Mirchandani said the plant will initially run on a trial basis and will scale up production after that. It is expected to give a revenue of $ 2,00,000 a month. The company is into production of candy toys and promotional toys and sees huge potential in the GCC countries. It currently has a production capacity of 10.2 million toys per day in India.

