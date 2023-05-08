Canara Bank’s Q4 net surges 90% to ₹3,175 cr.,

May 08, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Canara Bank reported fourth-quarter net profit surged 90% to ₹3,175 crore aided by higher income and lower provisions.

Its net profit for the whole fiscal almost doubled to ₹10,604 crore while operating profit grew by 17% YoY to ₹7,252 crore, said the bank on Monday.

Net interest income (NII) for the fourth quarter grew 23% Year-on-Year to ₹8,616 crore.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio slid to 5.35% from 7.51% while the net non-performing asset (NNPA) ratio dropped to 1.73%, from 2.65%, K. Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO, Canara Bank told the media.

Emphasising the importance of staying digital, Mr. Raju said, “We are committed to investing in technology to provide our customers with innovative and secure digital banking experience. This includes continuous enhancements of our mobile banking app, expanding our online banking services, using data analytics to improve our offerings and API banking to corporate constituents.’‘

Global business stood at ₹20,41,764 crore, a growth of 11.72% YoY with deposits accounting for ₹11,79,219 crore and global advances at ₹8,62,782 crore, a YoY growth of 8.54% and 16.41%, respectively. Meanwhile, domestic deposits touched ₹10,94,746 crore and domestic advances at ₹8,17,762, a YoY growth of 6.52% and 15.01%, respectively.

The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of ₹12 per equity share (120%) for the year ended on March 31. Considering the bank’s performance, the Board has permitted the bank to pay 15 days salary as Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) to the employees.