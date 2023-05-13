ADVERTISEMENT

Canara Bank slashes home, vehicle loan interest

May 13, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Canara Bank has slashed the rate of interest on home loan and vehicle loan for customers. As per the new rate, the bank would be offering home loan and vehicle loan at the interest rate starting from 8.55% and 8.80%, respectively.

