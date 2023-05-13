Canara Bank slashes home, vehicle loan interest

Canara Bank has slashed the rate of interest on home loan and vehicle loan for customers. As per the new rate, the bank would be offering home loan and vehicle loan at the interest rate starting from 8.55% and 8.80%, respectively.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
May 13, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru
Canara Bank has slashed the rate of interest on home loan and vehicle loan for customers. As per the new rate, the bank would be offering home loan and vehicle loan at the interest rate starting from 8.55% and 8.80%, respectively.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription
CONNECT WITH US