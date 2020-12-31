Business

Canara Bank raises ₹1,635 crore

Canara Bank said it has raised capital by issuing Additional Tier-1 Bonds to the tune of ₹1,635 crore at 8.50% coupon on December 31. “This will help the bank to increase its capital adequacy ratio,” the bank said in a statement.

