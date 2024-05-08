Canara Bank Q4 net profit rises 18% to ₹3,757 crore

Canara Bank’s fourth quarter net profit rose 18.33% year-on-year to ₹3,757 crore on better interest incomes and decline in provisions, the lender reported on Wednesday. For the whole fiscal FY24, net profit rose 37.25% to ₹14,554 crore from ₹ 10,604 crore a year earlier.

The interest margins improved despite tough competition for raising deposits, said MD & CEO K. Satyanarayana Raju.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 16.28%, with common equity Tier-1 at 11.58%.

Net interest income (NII) expanded by 11.18% to ₹9,580 crore in Q4 of FY24, compared with ₹8,617 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The board recommended a 161% dividend for FY24, against a 120% dividend it paid last year.

