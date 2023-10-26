Canara Bank Q2 net profit rises 43%, NPAs decline

October 26, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

Canara Bank on Thursday reported 43% year-on-year jump in its September ended quarter net profit to ₹3,606 crore. The bank said it saw huge growth as net interest income (NII) rose by 19% YoY to ₹8,903 crore, from ₹7,433 crore a year earlier.

The lender’s operating profit improved 10.3% to ₹7,616 crore in Q2 as against ₹6,905 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. Gross NPAs declined to ₹43,956 crore in Q2 as against ₹52,485 crore last year. The bank’s gross NPA ratio slid to 4.76% in Q2 against 6.37%, while net NPA ratio slipped to 1.41% in Q2 against 2.19% in the same period a year earlier. However, net NPAs declined to ₹12,554 crore in Q2 compared with ₹17,286 crore in the year-earlier quarter, the bank said.

In Q2, deposits of the bank stood at ₹11.43 lakh crore, growing by 8.22% and domestic advances stood at ₹8.78 lakh crore growing by 12.59%, MD and CEO K. Satyanarayana Raju said while addressing the media.