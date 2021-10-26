Canara Bank Q2 net jumps to ₹1,333 crore

Bengaluru

26 October 2021 23:00 IST

Canara Bank on Tuesday reported a threefold jump in Q2 net profit to ₹1,333 crore on the back of treasury and non-interest income besides higher cash recovery. Net interest income was a tad lower at ₹6,273 crore (₹6,305 crore) while total income rose 2.6% to ₹21,331 crore.

Addressing a virtual media conference, MD and CEO L. V. Prabhakar said operating profit grew 22% to ₹5,604 crore as against Rs 4,597 crore in the year-earlier period.

Treasury income surged 95% to ₹1,754 crore while non-interest income rose 37.5% to ₹4,268 crore. NPA provision declined by 24% to ₹2,678 crore with an improvement in recovery of loans , Mr. Prabhakar said.

Also, the bank’s global business surpassed 17,15,000 crore, during the quarter.