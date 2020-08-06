Canara Bank Q1 profit rises 24% to ₹406 cr.

Canara Bank reported a 24% rise in standalone net profit to ₹406 crore for June quarter 2020-21.

The public sector lender had logged a net profit of ₹329 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Canara Bank, which amalgamated Syndicate Bank into itself with effect from April 1, however, said the figures are not comparable as these are related to standalone financials for pre-amalgamation period.

Total income in April-June 2020-21 increased to ₹20,686 crore from ₹14,062 crore, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.