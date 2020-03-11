Business

Canara Bank issues Basel III-compliant Tier II Bonds

Bengaluru 11 March 2020 22:35 IST
Updated: 11 March 2020 22:35 IST

Canara Bank has issued and allotted Basel III-compliant Tier II Bonds amounting to ₹3,000 crore, as per a stock exchange filing on Wednesday. Some 30,000 (7.18%) unsecured rated listed subordinated non-convertible fully paid up taxable redeemable Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds were given to 20 allottees on March 11, 2020, the bank said.

