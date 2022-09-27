Canada's Ontario Teachers' fund plans Indian investment drive

Although OTPP first bet on an Indian company in 2016 via Alibaba-backed online retailer Snapdeal, it has made most of its Indian investments in the past year - including $300 million each in conglomerate Mahindra's renewable energy assets and a buyout of hospital chain Sahyadri

Reuters MUMBAI
September 27, 2022 19:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

India will account for 5-10% of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan's (OTPP) assets in the next 15-20 years, as the Canadian fund looks to expand investments in areas such as infrastructure, healthcare and renewables, its CEO told Reuters on Tuesday.

OTPP's current exposure to India is less than 2% of its $240 billion in assets globally.

"Our exposure to India will be a very significant part of the balance sheet," Chief Executive Jo Taylor said in an interview in India's financial capital Mumbai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The fund opened an Indian office in May - its third in the Asia-Pacific region after Singapore and Hong Kong - and plans to hire 10 people by the end of the year.

While global funds and companies have invested billions of dollars in recent years in Indian start-ups and digital companies that have grown rapidly, Mr. Taylor signalled OTPP would take a different approach.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"I think where we will probably be of most value to India is actually being able to ... help with a lot of the infrastructure build out that India is looking to do," he said.

OTPP will also focus on sectors like healthcare and renewables, Mr. Taylor said, expanding on recent investments the fund has made in the country.

Although OTPP first bet on an Indian company in 2016 via Alibaba-backed online retailer Snapdeal, it has made most of its Indian investments in the past year - including $300 million each in conglomerate Mahindra's renewable energy assets and a buyout of hospital chain Sahyadri.

Mr. Taylor said that while assets in India were more richly valued than in some other countries, expectations of faster growth made them more desirable.

"What is interesting and attractive about India is that there is a pretty strong retail market looking for IPO opportunities and that's a big asset for the country," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app