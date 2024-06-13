CAMSRep unveils Bima Central to manage insurance portfolio

CAMSRep (CAMS Insurance Repository Services) unveiled Bima Central, a one-stop platform for simplifying insurance portfolio management.

Bima Central allows users to manage life, health and motor policies through their secure e-insurance account (eIA), said CAMS wholly owned subsidiary in a statement.

Registered users of eIA will get access to Bima Central for managing their policies with various insurers, with features such as simplified policy information, renewals and reminders, profile management of personal data and nominee information, policy calendar, and more.

The current interface is available in English and Hindi on Android, iOS and on the web portal.

“CAMSRep’s seven million eIA holders can immediately start using Bima Central for various services while other policy holders can initiate a new eIA on Bima Central to start realising the benefits,” said CEO Vivek Bengani.

SBI General has been the anchor insurer right from the research and design phase for CAMSRep. ICICI Prudential Life, Star Union Daichi Life, TATA AIA and Aditya Birla Health are at various stages of integrating their services with Bima Central.

