GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CAMSRep unveils Bima Central to manage insurance portfolio

Published - June 13, 2024 10:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

CAMSRep (CAMS Insurance Repository Services) unveiled Bima Central, a one-stop platform for simplifying insurance portfolio management.

Bima Central allows users to manage life, health and motor policies through their secure e-insurance account (eIA), said CAMS wholly owned subsidiary in a statement.

Registered users of eIA will get access to Bima Central for managing their policies with various insurers, with features such as simplified policy information, renewals and reminders, profile management of personal data and nominee information, policy calendar, and more.

The current interface is available in English and Hindi on Android, iOS and on the web portal.

“CAMSRep’s seven million eIA holders can immediately start using Bima Central for various services while other policy holders can initiate a new eIA on Bima Central to start realising the benefits,” said CEO Vivek Bengani.

SBI General has been the anchor insurer right from the research and design phase for CAMSRep. ICICI Prudential Life, Star Union Daichi Life, TATA AIA and Aditya Birla Health are at various stages of integrating their services with Bima Central.

Related Topics

software / insurance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.