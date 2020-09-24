CAMS IPO subscribed 47 times

Computer Age Management Services’ initial public offer had been subscribed 46.85 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.
The ₹2,242-crore IPO of Warburg Pincus-backed CAMS received bids for 60,19,36,188 shares against the offer size of 1,28,27,370 shares.
The IPO consists of an offer for sale of more than 1.82 crore shares and is in the price range of ₹1,229-1,230 apiece.
The public offer of CAMS, which acts as registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, opened for subscription on Monday.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath