CAMS IPO subscribed 47 times

Computer Age Management Services’ initial public offer had been subscribed 46.85 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.

The ₹2,242-crore IPO of Warburg Pincus-backed CAMS received bids for 60,19,36,188 shares against the offer size of 1,28,27,370 shares.

The IPO consists of an offer for sale of more than 1.82 crore shares and is in the price range of ₹1,229-1,230 apiece.

The public offer of CAMS, which acts as registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, opened for subscription on Monday.

