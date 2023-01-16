ADVERTISEMENT

‘Campus hiring will continue despite muted tech quarter’

January 16, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mini Tejaswi

Although Indian IT has been witnessing a slowdown in hiring in the last six months now, a few domains like Blockchain, Cybersecurity, DevOps, and Cloud Computing are expected to continue to be in demand owing to new deal wins declared by tech majors in their Q3 results, said NLB Services, a global technology and digital talent solutions provider.

“The impact on hiring due to geopolitical scenarios, impending recession and cost conservation by companies is expected to continue for the next few months, however, there will be demand for skills around Blockchain, Cybersecurity, DevOps, and Cloud Computing,’‘ Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

The respite is that these skills would also witness increased demand from non-tech sectors like Telecom, BFSI, and Healthcare, he said.

Also, 5G deployments in the country would create additional demand for skills like Big Data, Analytics, Data Science, AI & ML, and Cloud Computing.

“So, despite an overall muted quarter, we expect campus hiring to continue with nearly 15,000 to 50,000 new hires by IT majors in 2023,’‘ forecast Mr. Alug.

During Q3, tech attrition also showed a declining trend due to a freeze in lateral hiring.

