Campus Activewear fixes IPO price band at ₹278-₹292

Mumbai

Campus Activewear Ltd., which is into manufacturing and supply of sports shoes, has announced plans to open an initial public offering of equity shares of face value of ₹5 each comprising an offer for sale of up to an aggregate of 47,950,000 equity shares on April 26.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹278 to ₹292 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 51 equity shares and in multiples of 51 equity shares thereafter, the company said.

The offer comprises an offer for sale of up to 8,000,000 equity shares by Hari Krishan Agarwal, up to 4,500,000 equity shares by Nikhil Aggarwal (collectively called Promoter Selling Shareholders), up to 29,100,000 equity shares by TPG Growth III SF Pte. Ltd., up to 6,050,000 equity shares ORG Enterprises Ltd (collectively called Investor Selling Shareholders) up to 100,000 equity shares by Rajiv Goel and up to 200,000 equity shares Rajesh Kumar Gupta (collectively called the Other Selling Shareholders). The offer also includes a reservation for subscription by eligible employees, the company said.

“The company plans to leverage brand and leadership position with enhanced focus on women and children. It will steadily extend into new territories by deepening presence in Western and Southern regions of India,” said Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO, Campus Activewear.

“The company plans to further accentuate omni-channel experience and will have sustained focus on premiumization across product segments. It seeks product diversification via extension into allied categories,” Mr. Aggarwal said.

The company plans to deepen and expand all the various elements of their omnichannel experience such as their trade distribution network, exclusive brand outlet, presence and increase online sales, he added.