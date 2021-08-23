Campaign to revive lapsed LIC policies

MUMBAI

23 August 2021 22:47 IST

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced a special campaign for revival of lapsed policies.

The special revival campaign has been introduced from August 23 to October 22, 2021 for individual lapsed policies, the insurer said in a statement.

Concessions up to ₹3,000 are being offered on late fee for policies other than Term Assurance and High Risk plans, depending on the total premiums to be paid. There are no concessions on medical requirements. Eligible health and micro insurance plans also qualify for the concession on late fee, the insurer said.

Under this campaign, policies of specific eligible plans can be revived within five years from the date of the first unpaid premium, subject to certain terms and conditions.

Policies which are in a lapsed state during the premium paying term and not completed policy term are eligible to be revived in this campaign, LIC said.

“The campaign is for the benefit of those policyholders whose policies lapsed as they were not able to pay premiums on time due to unavoidable circumstances. It always makes better sense to revive an old policy to restore insurance cover,” LIC added.