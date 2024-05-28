GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cambridge Education Lab plans tap into Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities

Published - May 28, 2024 10:48 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 To extend Cambridge University education to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India, Cambridge Education Lab (CEL), a U.K.-based education services company, has started signing agreements with various schools in the country, it said.

It has commenced an aptitude test for Indian students in 9-12 grade, specifically targeted at Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. “Top achievers will be fully funded for a one-week exploration trip to Cambridge, that aims to provide international exposure to the students,” CEL said in a statement.   Apart from this, CEL has also introduced its next tour to Finland and Japan and an affordable teacher training programme, led by Dr. Sue Brindley, a senior professor at the University of Cambridge.

It has also introduced and completed two more educational tours to three countries. Founded by Suyash Bhatt, an alumni and currently a Fellow at the University of Cambridge, CEL had organised tours to Cambridge University and to Finland in 2023.

So far, CEL said its programmes have directly impacted over 60 schools and over 1,00,000 students across multiple states in India.  

