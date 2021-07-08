Business

Cairn Energy secures French court order to seize 20 Indian govt properties, says report

A Cairn India employee works at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala Oil field in Rajasthan. File
PTI New Delhi 08 July 2021 10:44 IST
Updated: 08 July 2021 10:56 IST

On June 11, the French court had ordered Cairn Energy’s take-over of Indian government properties.

Britain’s Cairn Energy Plc has secured a French court order to seize about 20 Indian government properties in France to recover a part of $1.7 billion arbitration award, sources said on Thursday.

On June 11, the French court had ordered Cairn Energy’s take-over of Indian government properties, mostly comprising flat; and the legal process got completed on Wednesday evening.

An arbitration panel had in December ordered the Indian government to return $1.2 billion plus interest and penalty to Cairn Energy after reversing a retrospective tax demand.

With Indian government not honouring the award, Cairn Energy has moved in multiple jurisdictions overseas to recover the amount due by seizing Indian government assets.

