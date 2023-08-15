Cafe Coffee Day logs Q1 profit of ₹25 crore in June quarter

August 15, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - New Delhi

Coffee Day Global Ltd. (CDGL), which operates coffee chain CCD, has posted a net profit of ₹24.57 crore for the June quarter of 2023-24.

In the year-earlier period, it incurred a loss of ₹11.73 crore.

Revenue from operations was at ₹223.20 crore in the quarter under review. This was ₹189.63 crore in the year-earlier period, as per the quarterly results of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. (CDEL).

CDGL is an unlisted company. However, its parent firm CDEL shares the results of the owner and operator of coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) every quarter.

Total income of CDGL in the June quarter of 2023-24 was ₹250 crore.

However, its count of cafe outlets reduced to 467 in the June quarter both on a year-on-year and sequential basis. It was operating 493 outlets in June quarter of FY23 and 469 in the March quarter.

Vending machine count went up to 50,870 in June quarter from 46,603 in the year-earlier period.

ASPD (average sales per day) increased to ₹20,824 in the June quarter. It was at ₹19,537 a year ago.

Vending machine count is growing substantially. In the preceding March quarter, the number was 49,895.

Last week, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) stayed an order of NCLT that directed initiation of insolvency proceedings against the company.

Passing an interim order, the Chennai bench of the appellate tribunal issued notices to the Interim Resolution professional and its financial creditor IndusInd Bank and stayed the order passed by the Bengaluru bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The NCLAT order came over a petition filed by Malavika Hegde, the Director of CDGL and wife of the late V.G. Siddhartha.

On July 20, the Bengaluru bench of NCLT passed an order over a plea filed by IndusInd Bank, a financial creditor of the company, claiming dues of ₹94 crore.