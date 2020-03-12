CAD narrows to 0.2% of GDP in third quarter

Mumbai

12 March 2020 22:12 IST

Contraction due to lower trade deficit

The country’s current account deficit narrowed sharply to $1.4 billion, or 0.2% of GDP, in the third quarter of the current financial year from $17.7 billion (2.7% of GDP) of the same period of the previous year, latest data released by Reserve Bank of India showed.

The deficit was $6.5 billion or 0.9% of GDP in the second quarter of the current financial year.

“The contraction in the CAD was primarily on account of a lower trade deficit at US$ 34.6 billion and a rise in net services receipts at US$ 21.9 billion as compared with the corresponding period of last year,” the RBI said.

Net services receipts increased on the back of a rise in net earnings from computer, travel and financial services, the RBI said adding that private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, increased to$ 20.6 billion, up by 9% from their level a year ago.

Foreign portfolio investments recorded net inflows of $ 7.8 billion – as against an outflow of $ 2.1 billion in Q3 of 2018-19 – on account of net purchases in both the debt and equity market.

Net inflow on account of external commercial borrowings to India was $ 3.2 billion as compared with $2 billion in Q3 of 2018-19.

“There was an accretion of $ 21.6 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on BoP basis) as against a depletion of $ 4.3 billion in Q3 of 2018-19,” RBI said.