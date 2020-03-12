Business

CAD narrows to 0.2% of GDP in third quarter

Contraction due to lower trade deficit

The country’s current account deficit narrowed sharply to $1.4 billion, or 0.2% of GDP, in the third quarter of the current financial year from $17.7 billion (2.7% of GDP) of the same period of the previous year, latest data released by Reserve Bank of India showed.

The deficit was $6.5 billion or 0.9% of GDP in the second quarter of the current financial year.

“The contraction in the CAD was primarily on account of a lower trade deficit at US$ 34.6 billion and a rise in net services receipts at US$ 21.9 billion as compared with the corresponding period of last year,” the RBI said.

Net services receipts increased on the back of a rise in net earnings from computer, travel and financial services, the RBI said adding that private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, increased to$ 20.6 billion, up by 9% from their level a year ago.

Foreign portfolio investments recorded net inflows of $ 7.8 billion – as against an outflow of $ 2.1 billion in Q3 of 2018-19 – on account of net purchases in both the debt and equity market.

Net inflow on account of external commercial borrowings to India was $ 3.2 billion as compared with $2 billion in Q3 of 2018-19.

“There was an accretion of $ 21.6 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on BoP basis) as against a depletion of $ 4.3 billion in Q3 of 2018-19,” RBI said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 12, 2020 10:13:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/cad-narrows-to-02-of-gdp-in-third-quarter/article31052571.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY