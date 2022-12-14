  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

CAD may have swelled to 37-quarter high of 4.4% of GDP in Q2: Ind-Ra

‘Falling exports and high crude prices likely impacted current account deficit’

December 14, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

Falling exports and high crude prices are set to push up the current account deficit (CAD) in the second quarter to a 37-quarter high of 4.4% of GDP at $36 billion as against $9.7 billion or 1.3% in the year-earlier period, according to an assessment by India Ratings (Ind-Ra).

As a percentage of GDP, the previous high was in the first quarter of 2013-14 when the CAD had scaled to 4.7%, but in absolute terms the previous high was in the third quarter of 2012-13 when it touched 31.8 billion.

In the first quarter of this fiscal, the deficit was 23.9 billion or 2.8%.

Global headwinds facing merchandise exports had shipments contracting by close to 20% in October 2022, the first time since February 2021 and the agency said it expected merchandise exports to slip to an eight-quarter low of 88.2 billion in Q3 of this fiscal, which would be 17.4% lower than the year-earlier period.

On the other side, falling commodity prices will help the country lower its import bill in the third quarter (Q3), even though crude prices were still 19.9% in October-November. The agency said it expected merchandise imports to decelerate to a three-quarter low of $171.9 billion in Q3, but would still be 2.9% higher on-year.

Overall, merchandise trade deficit will rise to a fresh high of $83.7 billion in Q3, which is 38.9% higher than Q3FY22, according to its estimate.

The agency expects the rupee to average 81.8 against the U.S. dollar, up 9.1% in Q3, further putting pressure on the CAD.

As against this, merchandise exports stood at a three-quarter low of $112.5 billion in Q2FY23, compared with $121.1 billion in Q1 due to the impact of global headwinds such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, global growth slowdown and elevated inflation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.