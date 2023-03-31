ADVERTISEMENT

CAD declines to $18.2 billion year-on-year in Q3: RBI data

March 31, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

India’s current account deficit declined to $18.2 billion (2.2% of GDP) in Q3 of FY23 from $30.9 billion (3.7% of GDP) in Q2 of FY23 and $22.2 billion (2.7% of GDP) in the year-earlier period, according to RBI data.

“Underlying the lower current account deficit in Q3 2022-23 was a narrowing of merchandise trade deficit to $72.7 billion from $78.3 billion in Q2 2022-23, coupled with robust services and private transfer receipts,” the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. 

Services exports reported a growth of 24.5% year-on-year on the back of rising exports of software, business and travel services. Net services receipts increased both sequentially and on a year on year basis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Net outgo from the primary income account, mainly reflecting investment income payments, increased to $12.7 billion from $11.5 billion a year earlier.

Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to $30.8 billion, an increase of 31.7% from the year earlier.

In the financial account, net foreign direct investment decreased to $2.1 billion from $4.6 billion a year earlier, as per RBI data.

Net foreign portfolio investment recorded inflows of $4.6 billion, as against an outflow of $5.8 billion in Q3 of 2021-22. Net external commercial borrowings to India recorded an outflow of $2.6 billion in Q3 of 2022-23 as compared with an outflow of $0.4 billion a year earlier.

Non-resident deposits recorded net inflows of $2.6 billion as compared with net inflows of $1.3 billion in Q3 of 2021-22. “There was an accretion to foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) to the tune of $11.1 billion in Q3 of 2022-23 as compared with an accretion of $0.5 billion in Q3 of 2021-22,” the RBI said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US